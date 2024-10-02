Sudan Voice From the World Campaign Launched in Ethiopian Capital

1 October 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Addis Ababa — Sudanese artists last week launched the Sudan Voice from the World campaign to support those affected by the war in their country. Singers and musicians from Africa, Europe and the USA will join the initiative, supported by African Union, the Arab League, the United Nations, Ethiopia, the Samana Band in the USA, the Sudanese community in Addis Ababa, and activist artist El Wasig El Amin.

The campaign was launched from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa by the well-known Sudanese artist El Wasig El Amin, currently residing in Ethiopia, with the support of the Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Information.

The Sudan Voice from the World programme includes big tours in Africa, Europe and America.

The proceeds of the concerts will go to victims of the war in Sudan, while a percentage is allocated for the singers and musicians participating in the campaign.

This work is being done in collaboration with the African Union, the Arab League, the United Nations, the Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Information, the Samana Band in the USA, the Sudanese community in Addis Ababa, and the activist artist El Wasig El Amin.

Not only Sudanese singers and musicians, but also international artists will participate in the campaign, in which a song similar to "We are the world" will be presented on various concert podia in the world.

Famous singers, including Abu Aragi El Bakheet, Sharhabil Ahmed, and Insaf Fathi from Sudan, and Mohamed Mounir and Ali El Zein from Egypt, Teddy Afro and Esther from Ethiopia, the Sudanese French artist Hind El Taher and the Sudanese American artists Atef Anis and Omar Banga will take part in the campaign.

The Sudanese American band Samana is part of the project. Members Ibrahim Sonata, Mirghani El Zein, Ahmed Bas, and Michael El Daw, are contacting American singers and musicians to join the campaign and sing the song especially composed for the campaign, which is sung in Arabic, English, and Amharic.

Song

Sudanese poets Madani El Nakhli, Mahjoub El Khalifa, and Azhari El Hajj have written the lyrics of the song:

A message from children

A message from mothers

They fled their homes

Dangers everywhere

Missiles inside houses

The beautiful and beloved homeland

Welcoming each neighbour

Why should it burn?

People's rights have gone,

The free conscience ..

Souls die of injustice

Children bear the brunt

Why conflict and death?

Why these seas of blood?

Why does your brother die?

You have to be human

When you see death

By bullets and machine guns

Children die of hunger

An old, sick woman

died within a week

Families are crying

As they are displaced

In the rain and at night

In the valleys, lost

If you are human,

You'll extend your hand

To help Sudan

Oh, your ordeal ..

You stand alone

In your crisis

Steadfast but alone

A bullet gnaws at you

Your children die

Birds leave their nests

Your children are displaced

Your existence is threatened

Flowers wither in the fire

Houses are destroyed

And the world watches you

Everywhere

Death after death

This destruction is unlike you

Silence is not your habit

Stand up against the war

Rise for peace

Stand up against the struggle

And rise for peace

Evil besieges you

And worry follows you

Alone you stand

Amidst the tragedies

And the bleeding

Alone you stand

How can the world not stand with you?

