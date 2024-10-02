Africa: Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak in Rwanda

press release

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Rwanda declared a Marburg virus disease (MVD) outbreak on 27 September 2024. As of 30 September, 27 confirmed cases and 9 deaths have been reported; most of the cases are health care workers. Over 297 contacts have been registered and are under follow-up.

The Ministry of Health is working tirelessly in collaboration with relevant partners to contain the deadly virus through enhanced preventive measures in all health facilities. Contact tracing is underway, and cases have been isolated for treatment. The Ministry of Health further urged Rwandans to remain vigilant and strengthen preventive measures by ensuring hygiene, washing hands with soap, sanitizing hands, and taking necessary precautionary measures when in contact with other individuals.

Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a severe and often fatal zoonotic haemorrhagic illness caused by the Marburg virus. The virus is usually transmitted to humans from fruit bats. Human-to-human transmission occurs through direct contact with an infected person's body fluids, or with equipment and materials contaminated with infectious blood or tissues. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for MVD, so supportive therapy should be initiated immediately for any individuals presenting with the disease. The same infection prevention and control protocols used for other viral haemorrhagic fevers, such as Ebola, should be followed to prevent transmission.

On September 29th, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) dispatched a team of experts to aid in response efforts in Rwanda. Africa CDC is also collaborating with the Ministry of Health and neighbouring countries of Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania, and DR Congo to assist in addressing the cross-border aspects of the outbreak and to provide guidance on regional surveillance strategies to contain the outbreak.

The Minister of Health of Rwanda, H.E. Sabin Nsanzimana, will join the Africa CDC Press Briefing on Thursday, October 3, alongside the Director General of Africa CDC, Dr. Jean Kaseya, to discuss Rwanda's efforts in curbing the Marburg virus.

About Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a continental autonomous public health agency of the African Union that supports member states in efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, and prevention and control of diseases.

