Rwanda, Mozambique Troops Mull Plan to Deny Terrorists 'Freedom of Action'

1 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) Commander Maj Gen Emmy K Ruvusha attended the eleventh operations coordination meeting held in Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado Province, in north-eastern Mozambique, on Tuesday, October 1.

On 01 Oct 24, Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) Commander Maj Gen Emmy K Ruvusha attended the 11th Operations Coordination meeting held at Pemba City, attended by Mozambique Armed Forces delegation, Tanzanian Bilateral Force delegation and Local Forces. He assured the participants... pic.twitter.com/b9fGiAKana-- Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) October 1, 2024

The meeting was attended by a Mozambique Armed Forces delegation, and Tanzanian Bilateral Force delegation, among others.

"He (Ruvusha) assured the participants that RSF will continue intensifying offensive operations against terrorists in areas of responsibility in order to deny them freedom of action," reads part of a related RDF post on X.

Earlier, on September 27, the Chief of General Staff of the Mozambique Armed Forces, Admiral Joaquim Mangrasse, held a high-level meeting with Ruvusha, in Pemba.

The September 27 meeting, according to a statement from RDF, focused on assessing the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in the region which has been plagued by terrorism.

