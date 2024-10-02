Angolan Journalist Ismael Mateus Dies

Luanda — Angolan journalist Ismael Mateus died this Tuesday, in Luanda Province, victim of a road accident, the spokesperson for the Civil Protection and Fire Services, superintendent Wilson Baptista, said.

The accident occurred at 5:40 am, on 21 de Janeiro Avenue near the People's Air Force of Angola-Air and Antiaircraft Defense (FAPA/DAA) base, where his vehicle swerved and collided with a fixed obstacle which was an advertising sign and a tree.

The deceased, who was also a member of the Council of the Republic, became a journalist in 1981. He was born in Luanda, on July 6, 1963.

He was a founding member of the Trade Union of Angolan Journalists (SJA) and a member of the Association of Angolan Writers (UEA).

Since 1985 he has published opinion pieces, initially on Angola Public Radio station, entitled "Dia a Dia na Cidade" and "Bué de Bocas".

At Luanda Antena Comercial radio station (LAC), he wrote for the section "Recados para o meu Chefe".

Later, he published opinion pieces in the newspapers Angolense, Cruzeiro do Sul and in Semanário Angolense.

He published his first book in 1992, the collection of radio texts entitled "Bué de Bocas", edited by Edipress publishing house.

In his capacity of a writer, he also published the books entitled "Ascensão e Queda, de Bartolas Matias", "Os tempos de Yakalaya" (2001) through Nzila publisher house.

In 2000, he was coordinator of the collection of texts entitled "Angola, Festa e o Luto", launched on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of National Independence.

However, based on interviews he conducted at LAC on the occasion of Jonas Savimbi's death, the Nzila Publishers put out the book entitled "UNITA que Futuro?" (2002).

Through the same publisher, he published the book entitled "Sobras de Guerra" (2003).

