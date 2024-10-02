Mozambique: Police Officers Must Distance Themselves From Negative Behavior - Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has called on police officers to distance themselves from negative behavior which violates ethical values in order to guarantee the country's safety as a destination for investment.

According to the President, who was speaking on Monday, at a graduation ceremony for police sergeants trained at the General Oswaldo Assael Tazama Sergeants School (ESAPOL), in the central district of Nhamatanda, the newly graduated officers represent the strengthening of the country's security.

He said that the graduates will add value to the actions of the police in the fight against crime.

"Here we are conveying the message that with this graduation of sergeants, we are increasingly making Mozambique a safer country, with favorable conditions for the development of productive activities, attracting investment, hosting regional and international events', he said.

The President also challenged the police officers and other branches of the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces (FDS) to always present themselves as the nation's best servants.

"For this reason, your work requires discipline, intelligence, obedience, a sense of hierarchy, self-sacrifice, heroism and, if necessary, sacrificing one's life for the cause of the citizens. Fortunately, we see that the ESAPOL graduates have been able to dignify the PRM in general through their virtues', he said.

According to Nyusi, the Police must work hard in order to cover with discipline the country's presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections scheduled for 9 October, which he described as "the grand celebration of the affirmation of citizenship and the exercise of democracy.'

"On this occasion, once again, we call on everyone involved in this process to continue carrying out their activities in the spirit of tolerance and respect that has characterised the electoral campaign so far', he said.

Also on Monday, the President inaugurated the Doeroi-Metuchira Bridge over the Metuchira River, in the central province of Manica. The infrastructure, which was budgeted at 310 million meticais (about 4.9 million dollars), is on the Beira corridor, which links Mozambique to several landlocked countries.