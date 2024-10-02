Mozambique: Attorney General's Office Opens Criminal Proceedings Against Electoral Offenders

Maputo — The Mozambican Attorney General's Office (PGR) claims to have opened criminal proceedings against people accused of committing electoral offences.

According to a PGR statement, in response to a complaint filed by Venancio Mondlane, the independent presidential candidate backed by Podemos (Party of Optimists for the Development of Mozambique), "before Venâncio Mondlane made the report on 23 September, the PGR was already aware of the existence of some acts that are illicit, and they were already being dealt with.'

"After analyzing the facts contained in the report submitted, we found reports of electoral offences, some of which were known unofficially by the PGR officials and are being dealt with. Others were known from this report and will be forwarded to the competent subordinate organs of the PGR for further action', reads the statement.

However, the PGR called on Mondlane to submit evidence about the cases (such as videos and photographs) and other relevant material that can serve as proof of the issues listed in the complaint.

Regarding the use of a state-owned vehicle by the ruling Frelimo party, in Bilene district, in the southern province of Gaza, the PGR claims that a criminal case has been opened.

"On this matter, the PGR has ordered the Traffic and Municipal Police Commands to act in accordance with the law, preventing the circulation of vehicles with concealed license plates and those that belong to the state, because political parties cannot use state resources for their campaign', says the note.

Regarding the arrest of the representative of PODEMOS, in the district of Macanga, Tete province, the PGR claims that the case is being assessed.