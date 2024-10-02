Angola Records 200 Cases of Human Trafficking in the Last Nine Years

Luanda — Two hundred (200) cases of human trafficking have been recorded in Angola in the last nine years, the Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, warned on Tuesday in Luanda.

The official, who was speaking during the thematic session on the 'Program for the promotion of human rights', stressed that the provinces with the highest rate of this phenomenon are the border provinces, as well as Luanda, as it is the capital.

In relation to other cases of human rights violations, such as those related to the excessive use of force by the National Police against the street vendors, she made it known that these have been decreasing, and offenders are being held accountable.

She called on society to comply with the established rules and, in this case, to carry out commercial activities in the appropriate places, in order to keep the city clean and respect the established rights, 'thus avoiding the less good situations in the relationship with the agents of order'.

With regard to cases of domestic violence and escape from paternity, she said that these are situations that still concern the Human Rights sector.

Child protection

According to the Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, the first responsible for the protection of the child are the family members, followed by society and, finally, the State.

'What has been seen is an inversion of value, since parents put children on the street to support the family and parents stay at home, hence the number of children on the street, which deserves everyone's reflection', she stressed.

As for birth registration, Ana celeste Januário informed that posts were installed in maternity hospitals to facilitate the process.

She lamented the situation of paternity avoidance, which often leads to delaying the right of registration for children.

Human Rights Education

She said that the course and discipline of human rights is being implemented in the university and basic education system, as well as in vocational training, so that children and adults can have the proper knowledge of their rights and duties.

As part of the strategy, she said that the defence and security forces had been trained on the matter, in a number of more than two thousand and 267 National Police officers (including SIC and DIIP) in partnership with the United Nations and the Kingdom of Norway.

Also in this chapter, he pointed out the creation of Human Rights centers in Schools, as well as partnership agreements with 15 Universities (training actions).

For this reason, she made it known that, in the country, there are four (4) Master's Degree courses in Human Rights and specializations of the Agostinho Neto University (UAN).

The official said that, of the actions implemented from 2022 to 2024 for the protection of the population in human rights matters, the sector has created local human rights committees in the 18 provinces of the country, 164 in municipalities, 110 in communes and 518 districts, and plans to update in 2025, according to the new political and administrative division, and 8 centers in schools. FMA/SC/DOJ