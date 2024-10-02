Angolan Journalists Mourn the Death of Ismael Mateus

Luanda — Journalists from several media outlets mourned the death of journalist Ismael Mateus, which occurred today, Tuesday, in Luanda, victim of a car accident.

The journalist's accident, which began its journey in 1981, happened around 5:40 am, on Avenida 21 de Janeiro where the vehicle of the also member of the Council of the Republic crashed into a fixed obstacle.

In an interview with ANGOP, the president of the Portfolio and Ethics Commission, Luísa Rogério, said that the death of journalist Ismael Mateus is something that leaves everyone in a state of shock and a great loss.

Luísa Rogério also said that Ismael Mateus was more than a colleague and friend, as it was through his influence that he ended up accepting the challenge of chairing the Portfolio and Ethics Commission.

"If Ismael left a legacy, and he certainly did, I am part of the legacy of this Angolan journalism professional", the person in charge said, having highlighted Ismael Mateus' presence in several situations involving the committee, where "he was a person of consultation, regarding doubts of interpretation, both of the code of ethics and deontology, as well as some aspects of incompatibilities".

In turn, the secretary-general of the Angolan Journalists' Union (SJA), Pedro Miguel, said that the moment is sad, especially for the union, since it has lost one of the exponents of its foundation.

The newly elected secretary of the SJA stressed that Ismael Mateus was one of the consultants as he intended to run for the top position of the Union. The secretary-general also said that Ismael Mateus leaves an immeasurable void. In light of his passing, journalists from various media outlets expressed their condolences, testifying to the professional's achievements.

Journalist Geovani António, from TV Zimbo, wrote on his Facebook page that "Angolan journalism is poorer with his premature departure, an easy-going, intellectual man who leaves a good legacy for the profession". Reporter César Esteves, from Jornal de Angola, wrote "It's hard to believe. Life is just a breath. May God comfort the hearts of each member of the family at this difficult time.

Goodbye, Kota Ismael Mateus!" Journalist Victor Hugo Mendes shared a photo during a radio programme with Ismael Mateus, writing that "Angola has lost a great journalist. This was the only time I shared the same stage with Kota Ismael Mateus, for a frank conversation about the "WE" of everyday life".

On the subject, nephrologist Matadi Daniel suggested that something unexpected must have happened to his friend Ismael Mateus, as today was his first day of the week undergoing hemodialysis.

"He must have been carrying too much weight and probably began to experience respiratory difficulties, which is dramatic for a patient undergoing hemodialysis who knows that only the machine can save him, removing the liquids that he probably ingested over the weekend", stressed the doctor regarding the excessive speed, especially on that detour where a slowdown is required. "It is an irreparable loss, Great Ismael.

I cannot wish you a peaceful departure, as it is a tragedy and this is not the time for you to leave", concluded doctor Matadi Daniel. A journalist since 1981, Ismael Mateus was born in Luanda, on July 6, 1963.

He was a founding member of the Angolan Journalists' Union (SJA) and a member of the Angolan Writers' Union (UEA).

Since 1985, he has published opinion pieces, initially on Rádio Nacional de Angola, under the titles "Day to Day in the City" and "Bué de Bocas".

On Rádio Luanda Antena Comercial (LAC), he wrote for the section "Recados para o meu Chefe". Later, he would publish opinion pieces in the newspapers Angolense, Cruzeiro do Sul and Semanário Angolense.

He published his first book in 1992, the collection of radio texts "Bué de Bocas", published by Edipress.

He also launched the work "Ascensão e Queda, by Bartolas Matias".

In 2000, he was the coordinator of the collection of texts "Angola, a Festa e o Luto", launched on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of National Independence.

In 2001, he published his first novel with the title "Os tempos de YaKalaya" through the publisher Nzila.

Based on the interviews he conducted at LAC, on the occasion of the death of Jonas Savimbi, in 2002, Editorial Nzila published the book "UNITA que Futuro?

In 2003, he published the book "Sobras de Guerra" through the same publisher. ANM/OHA/TED/DOJ