Angola: Chinese Group Plans to Invest 30 Million Dollars in Mucoso

Ndalatando — The Chinese group China Zhong Tai Senda Group International plans to invest 30 million dollars to relaunch agricultural production in the Mucoso Irrigated Perimeter, in the municipality of Cambambe, Cuanza-Norte.

According to the chairman of the group's Board of Directors, Su Guang Yong, who provided the information to the press, the investment will be implemented within a period of 20 years.

The concession contract was signed today, Tuesday, in Ndalatando, with the Irrigated Perimeter Management Unit of Cuanza-Norte, representing the Provincial Government.

It foresees the creation of 1,000 direct jobs in the area of agriculture and animal husbandry.

The project, which is scheduled to start at the end of this month of October, foresees the production of vegetables, fruit, sugar cane and animal husbandry, in an area of 580 hectares.

The Chinese group will also provide financial support, with agricultural inputs and training, to farming families in the areas surrounding the project, in order to increase production, which they will be able to sell to the company.

The signing of the contract was witnessed by the governor of Cuanza-Norte, João Diogo Gaspar, who highlighted the impact of the investment on the development of the province, support for family farming and job creation.

The governor expressed the local government's openness to welcoming more private investment in the region, especially in the areas of agriculture, mining and tourism.

He stressed that the government is working to attract more investors, with a view to changing the current production situation in the province and the country, within the scope of economic diversification and reduction of exports.

The governor reiterated the desire to count on capital and human and technological resources from China to promote local development.

