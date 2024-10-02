South Africa: Couple Receives Prestigious Award for HIV/AIDS Work - South African News Briefs - October 2, 2024

Couple Receives Prestigious Award for HIV/AIDS Work

Professors Salim Abdool Karim and Quarraisha Abdool Karim have been honoured for their groundbreaking contributions to the medical field, receiving the prestigious Lasker-Bloomberg Award for Public Service, reports IOL . The epidemiologists, who have been married for 36 years and are both 64 years old, are globally recognized for their efforts in combating deadly diseases such as HIV/AIDS, TB, and the coronavirus. The Lasker Foundation said that the award celebrates the couple for identifying key factors in heterosexual HIV transmission and introducing life-saving strategies to prevent and treat HIV. The award also includes a monetary prize of $250,000 (over R4 million).

Unions Vow to Protect Teachers Amid Budget Shortfall

Unions have vowed to defend teachers' jobs and maintain essential school services amidst an R28 billion budget deficit in the country’s national education department, reports IOL. According to education minister Siviwe Gwarube, problems in the provincial education department are causing concerns over possible layoffs of teachers and cuts to critical programs. The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) leadership has committed to doing everything possible to safeguard teachers' employment. At the union’s recent 10th Congress, SADTU president Magope Maphila called for increased public funding for education and warned of the challenging times ahead. He said that the crisis must not undo the progress made in the country’s education system.

Family Demands Answers After Patient Strangled in Hospital

The family of a 32-year-old patient at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital’s psychiatric observation ward in North West is seeking answers after claiming their relative was strangled to death in July, allegedly by other patients, reports SABC News. Oneilwe Moss, from Postmasburg in the Northern Cape, had been admitted to the facility for just one day and was reportedly involved in an altercation with fellow patients. Police were informed of the incident after the hospital reported that the patient had been found dead in his bed. The family holds the provincial health department responsible for his death. Tshegofato Mothibedi, spokesperson for the North West Department of Health, responded, "We can confirm this was an unusual occurrence. It is the first incident of its kind in the province. We admit thousands of patients for observation, and this patient was under a 72-hour observation period. There was no confirmed diagnosis at the time, but we have mechanisms in place to ensure the safety of our patients, which is why we have not seen any other similar incidents in our facilities."

