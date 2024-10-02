Rwanda: How Rwanda's Family Planning Methods Transformed Maternal, Child Health

Rwanda's family planning use increased from 10 percent in 2000 to 64 percent by 2020, according to latest statistics from the Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey.

The Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) notes that the progress in modern contraception coverage, now at 58 percent, and natural methods at 6 percent, transformed maternal and child health outcomes across the country.

"The impact has been profound, not just on individual health but also on the nation's socioeconomic development," said Dr. François-Régis Cyiza, the Director of Maternal and Child Health Facilities at RBC.

He explained that family planning programmes, introduced before 1994, have become more effective and widely accessible over the years.

"We now provide contraception at all levels of health facilities, from community health workers offering short-term methods to hospitals delivering permanent solutions like vasectomies and tubal ligations," said Dr. Cyiza.

These services played a crucial role in reducing maternal mortality, he noted, stressing that in 2000, Rwanda had over 1,000 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. Today, with improved birth spacing and modern contraception, the number has decreased.

Family planning gives women the opportunity to recover between pregnancies, reducing the risk of complications like uterine rupture, he said.

Dr. Cyiza stressed that long-term contraception methods such as implants and intrauterine devices (IUDs) have become popular, with some providing up to 10 years of protection, noting that permanent methods like tubal ligation for women and vasectomies for men are available at hospital levels, helping families make definitive reproductive choices.

The economic benefits of family planning are equally important, he said, noting that, for instance, families with fewer, well-spaced children are better able to provide for them, ensuring proper nutrition, education, and healthcare.

"This not only supports the family's well-being but also boosts the nation's development," said Dr. Claude Mambo Muvunyi, the Director General of RBC.

Dr. Cyiza stressed that access to contraception is widespread in Rwanda, thanking the government's commitment to providing free family planning products through the community-based health insurance scheme, commonly known as Mutuelle de Santé.

While patients pay only for the service itself, all contraception methods are free of charge. As noted, this affordability ensures that women from all socioeconomic backgrounds can access necessary reproductive health services.

"In rural districts like Gakenke, family planning efforts have outpaced national targets, achieving a 67 percent coverage rate, compared to the 58 percent national average. We chose Gakenke to celebrate these achievements and encourage continued progress," Dr. Cyiza said during a World Contraception Day event, on September 26, which focused on the theme, "The Power of Informed Choice in Contraception Use."

Cultural resistance and misinformation still pose challenges to family planning adoption, particularly in rural areas, it was noted. However, he added that ongoing awareness campaigns led by community health workers, along with education provided during antenatal care visits, helped overcome many of the barriers.

"We ensure that before women leave health facilities after giving birth, they are educated about family planning and can choose a method if they wish," added Dr. Muvunyi.

Despite the advances, challenges remain, particularly among unmarried women, with a high unmet need for contraception (37 percent) compared to married women (14 percent).

"Empowering individuals to make informed choices about their reproductive health is vital for building a future where every pregnancy is planned, every woman is safe, and gender equality thrives," Dr. Muvunyi stressed.