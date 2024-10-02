Rwanda: Patriotism Day - Rwandans Reflect On Lessons Learned, Struggle Ahead

Thirty-four years ago, on October 1, 1990, a group of young Rwandans, driven by patriotism, took up arms to liberate their country.

They left all they had and embarked on a quest whose only reward was to have a place they call home, an identity, and freedom for their fellow Rwandans, according to the then members of the RPA.

It was a quest that would cost many their lives, something they knew and yet they proceeded.

They were led by the former commander of the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) Maj-Gen Fred Rwigema. Rwigema was shot right after they stepped foot on Rwandan soil. But his death didn't deter the determined young men and women from pursuing their cause.

They proceeded under the Commandership of Gen. Paul Kagame, current President of Rwanda. In four years, many of them fell, and others were injured but they continued, stopped the genocide, and liberated the country from decades of anarchy.

Those who were part of the heroic and patriotic act say that the reward they wanted was seeing every Rwanda liberated, free, and the country embarking on its development journey.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour (CHENO), Déo Nkusi, Patriotism Day is a moment when Rwandans should reminisce about the true love of their nation.

Every Rwandan, most especially the young generation, he pointed out, is reminded of their duty to uphold the culture of patriotism with proven integrity, including the sense of courage and sacrifice to accelerate positive actions geared towards nation-building.

"It is a day where we honor the sacrifices and the determination which has birthed a visionary Rwanda. Such values should be imparted within our young generation," said Nkusi, in an exclusive interview with The New Times.

Nkusi explained that while every nation has patriots, the difference lies in the culture and the historical heritage attached to it. To date, he said, Rwandans are able to know about and associate with their history and those who sacrificed their lives in helping the nation on the road to attaining freedom, peace, welfare, good governance, and development.

He shared similar sentiments with Lt (rtd) Joseph Sabena, who participated in the armed struggle that liberated the country.

For Sabena, October 1 was a symbolic date for Rwandans in such a way that it opened a new chapter for the country. He said that this is the day that initiated change in almost every aspect of the country's development discourse, be it in infrastructure, economic, social, and political, among others.

"Unlike in the past, today, there is nothing like discrimination in schools and other institutions like it happened before and this situation was ushered in by the liberation that started on this day 31 years ago," he said in an earlier interview.

Sabena urged Rwandans, particularly pointing out the younger generation to espouse patriotism in different ways.

He shared an example of the students of Nyange Secondary School in Ngororero District, who in 1997 were attacked at their school by extremist armed insurgents, asking them to separate themselves according to ethnic lines.

The students refused and were shot indiscriminately by the attackers, killing many among them.

According to Aime Barihuta, the director of the school at the time, his students had traits of patriotism despite the fact that majority of them were still young.

Six students died on the spot, one died later and a large number of others were injured, some permanently. In 2001, Nyange students were recognized as National Heroes in the category of Imena.

Young people weigh in

Jean-Paul Mugenzi, a 28-year-old IT specialist, in Nyarugenge District, believes that Patriotism Day is a crucial moment to reflect on Rwanda's progress.

For him, commemorating the day is vital because it serves as a reminder to every citizen of the values that shaped Rwanda's recovery, such as unity and self-sacrifice.

He finds inspiration in the story of patriotism, especially as a young professional in tech, knowing that innovation can contribute to Rwanda's future.

Mugenzi argues, "To promote patriotism, we need more practical actions, like getting youth involved in community service from an early age."

Grace Umutoni, 30, a teacher in Muhanga District, views Patriotism Day as a celebration of resilience and collective effort.

She said, "Every time we commemorate this day, we pass on the spirit of national pride to future generations."

Umutoni emphasized that it's important not only to remember the struggles of the past but also to ensure that today's youth understand their role in safeguarding Rwanda's achievements. To promote patriotism, she advocates for mentorship programmes that connect experienced leaders with young people, helping to instill values of dedication and responsibility

"The youth hold the key to the future," she added.

Eric Mugisha, 22, a university student, sees Patriotism Day as a way to honor the efforts of those who helped build the nation.

He said, "It's a moment to reflect on how far we've come and how much further we can go.

For Mugisha, the commemoration serves to remind everyone, especially the youth, of the ongoing duty to contribute to Rwanda's development. He feels personally motivated by the day, as it reinforces the idea that "you don't have to wait to be older to make an impact; as young people, we can lead change now."

"In RPF-Inkotanyi there were young people who sacrificed their lives and we have to learn from them," he added.

Agnes Uwera, 27, an entrepreneur in Gakenke District, said Patriotism Day is a powerful reminder of her duty as a citizen.

"Patriotism is not just about waving flags--it's about contributing to the country's economy and development in meaningful ways," she said.

For her, commemorating the day is a way to reconnect with the values of self-reliance and innovation that have helped Rwanda grow. As a young entrepreneur, she feels especially inspired by the idea that patriotism can be expressed through building a strong local economy.

She believes that "we should promote patriotism by making our country proud through developing ourselves and getting involved in national services."