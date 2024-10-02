Ethiopian Govt Condemns Recent Attack On Residence of UAE in Khartoum

Addis Ababa — The Government of Ethiopia has condemned in the strongest terms the recent attack on the residence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador in Khartoum, Sudan.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations unequivocally stipulates the obligation of all states to protect the premises of diplomatic missions from intrusion, damage or harm, and to ensure the security of diplomatic personnel at all times.

The Government of Ethiopia calls upon all parties in Sudan to fully respect international diplomatic norms and to refrain from actions that endanger diplomatic personnel or facilities, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.