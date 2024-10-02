Ethiopia's Nat'l Dialogue Commission Receives Agenda Items From Diaspora

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has today received agenda items gathered from the diaspora for the upcoming National Dialogue.

Ethiopia is carrying out several activities to conduct an inclusive national dialogue. As part of this process agenda-gathering, activities have already been completed in several parts of the country.

The agenda-gathering effort aims to collect diverse perspectives and issues from across Ethiopia to inform the upcoming national dialogue process and make the process more inclusive.

Accordingly, Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has today received agenda items gathered from the diaspora.

The Addis Ababa Diaspora Association handed over the agendas and a video clip to the Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission, Prof. Mesfin Araya today.

At the occasion, Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission Chief Commissioner, Prof. Mesfin Araya expressed gratitude to Addis Ababa Diaspora Association for bringing their agenda and the video clip that helps to facilitate the national dialogue process.

The commissioner said the commission is committed to incorporate agendas proposed by Ethiopians living abroad, emphasizing the importance of fostering dialogue on national issues and enhancing inclusive participation.

The chief commissioner added that the commission is ready to embrace agendas of the diaspora community, urging the diaspora community to bring their issues for national dialogue and consultation.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to bridge fundamental national differences and facilitate engagement through established operating guidelines, the chief commissioner stated that the commission remains open to receiving agendas from Ethiopians at home and abroad.

To date, the commission has conducted over ten online consultations with Ethiopians across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and beyond. Drawing on examples from other nations, he noted that many have successfully navigated internal challenges through similar consultations that lead to peace and development.

Addis Ababa Diaspora Association Vice President Solomon Gizaw on his part echoed the activities of the commission as a beacon of hope for peace and security.

Peace brings benefit, not losses, he noted, reaffirming his association's commitment to support the commission for the betterment of the country.