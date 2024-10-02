Uganda: Museveni Calls for Harmonised Regional Justice System

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo of Uganda urged his counterparts to adopt ADR as a means of delivering faster and more efficient justice.

The need for a synchronised justice system that integrates African traditional modes of justice with European systems has been emphasized.

This was articulated during the opening ceremony of the Southern and East Africa Chief Justice Forum taking place in Uganda.

The forum, attended by chief justices and legal professionals from 16 African states, aims to improve judicial efficiency and explore alternative dispute resolution mechanisms (ADR).

"It is important to incorporate traditional African systems of justice into the European model. This can help us resolve many of our issues in a more timely and culturally relevant manner," stated President Museveni.

Concerns over insecurity in various African states were also raised, identified as a significant barrier to the administration of justice.

Political instability and conflict were cited as factors hindering progress and leaving citizens without the justice they deserve.

"Insecurity is the enemy of prosperity and justice. We need stable governments to ensure our people get the justice they deserve," Museveni added.

Highlighting Uganda's success with ADR, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo noted that the judiciary has resolved 237 cases since adopting this method, including 37 from the Supreme Court.

However, he acknowledged the slow process of incorporating ADR into the legal framework.

"ADR is a valuable tool that has already helped us close hundreds of cases that would have otherwise taken years. We need to continue integrating it into our judicial systems to expedite justice," said Owiny-Dollo.

Mbeki Maphalala, Chief Justice of Eswatini and chairperson of the Forum, expressed concerns regarding the lack of separation of powers in many African countries.

He pointed to governmental interference as a source of judicial inefficiency, which leads to poor working conditions, low pay, and threats against judiciary members.

"Without proper separation of powers, our judicial systems cannot function independently, and this compromises justice. Governments must ensure that the judiciary is properly funded and free from political influence," Maphalala stated.

The six-day forum will engage in further discussions on adopting alternative dispute resolution methods and strengthening the rule of law across Africa.

The Southern and East Africa Chief Justice Forum serves as an annual platform for judicial leaders from 16 African countries to discuss common legal challenges and enhance cooperation for improving the efficiency and independence of judiciaries across the continent.