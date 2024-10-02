Kenya: KQ Opens Water Bottling Plant to Cut Costs, External Supply Shocks

1 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has opened a water bottling plant at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Jkia) to cut costs, generate revenue, and reduce external supply shocks.

The pyro-diesel and the water bottling plants, as well as the transformation of Msafiri House, were unveiled by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) chairman Caleb Kositany and KQ CEO Allan Kilavuka.

"The Pyro-Diesel Plant helps cut fuel expenses and reduce the environmental impact of ground operations," KQ said in a post on social media

"We have transformed Msafiri House, into a centralized Operations Control Centre (OCC) for flight crew, inflight management and fleet management. This strategic move will streamline our operations."

"These three projects prioritize our financial sustainability, customer focus and environmental responsibility."

This comes after KQ recently reported its first profit in 11 years after announcing a net profit of Sh513 million in the first half of 2024, up from a Sh168.2 million loss in the same period in 2023.

The airline attributed the growth to its strategic turnaround plan, Project Kifaru, which focusses on customer obsession, operational excellence, financial discipline, innovation, and sustainability.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.