Kenya: KQ Opens Water Bottling Plant to Cut Costs, External Supply Shocks

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has opened a water bottling plant at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Jkia) to cut costs, generate revenue, and reduce external supply shocks.

The pyro-diesel and the water bottling plants, as well as the transformation of Msafiri House, were unveiled by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) chairman Caleb Kositany and KQ CEO Allan Kilavuka.

"The Pyro-Diesel Plant helps cut fuel expenses and reduce the environmental impact of ground operations," KQ said in a post on social media

"We have transformed Msafiri House, into a centralized Operations Control Centre (OCC) for flight crew, inflight management and fleet management. This strategic move will streamline our operations."

"These three projects prioritize our financial sustainability, customer focus and environmental responsibility."

This comes after KQ recently reported its first profit in 11 years after announcing a net profit of Sh513 million in the first half of 2024, up from a Sh168.2 million loss in the same period in 2023.

The airline attributed the growth to its strategic turnaround plan, Project Kifaru, which focusses on customer obsession, operational excellence, financial discipline, innovation, and sustainability.