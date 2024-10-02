Rwanda: Govt to Restore 70% Non-Operating Biogas Digesters in Three Years

Rwanda is set to restore 70 per cent of non-functioning biogas plants (digesters) countrywide in two to three years, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA).

Information from the ministry indicates that among over 10,600 biogas digesters installed nationwide, only 1,595 are currently operational and are providing households with a reliable source of clean energy - while 84 per cent of biogas digesters are non-functioning.

The project failed due to underestimated costs, leading to unfinished installations. Companies incurred losses as the plants' actual cost was higher than expected, resulting in substandard products, technical defects, and inadequate maintenance, all stemming from a flawed project structure, according to stakeholders.

Elias Hakizamungu, a resident of Murama sector in Ngoma District, said that he invested around Rwf1 million in installing a biogas plant eight years ago, but it failed shortly after installation.

"It didn't last long; it was destroyed within a few weeks. Maybe it was substandard" he explained.

Despite visits from technicians and district officials, the plant could not be repaired.

"I lost all the money I invested, and the objective of installing the biogas plant was never achieved," he added.

Francis Bushayija, a resident of Rukira Sector in Ngoma District, whose biogas plant is still functioning, said, "I have been using my biogas digester for about eight years, and I benefit from both energy and fertilizer as the waste dung makes excellent fertilizer."

Eng. Ehudi Shingiro, the Head of Clean Cooking Subsector at the Energy Private Developers (EPD), said that biogas remains the sole solution to organic waste management, greenhouse gas emissions reductions, clean and green cooking fuel generation, and climate change mitigation technology.

"Biogas in Rwanda needs to be commercially implemented to ensure sustainability. For example, if someone buys an expensive car without subsidies, they won't delay maintenance when it gets damaged. They are committed to spending money on it because they recognize its value and can afford both the purchase and its upkeep."

"There is a strong need for public private partnership synergies to ensure the crucial access to finance and economies of scale. The government should establish partnerships with banks to make it easier for biogas investors to obtain loans," he added.

As a solution, MININFRA explained that new prefabricated biodigester models that will have longer warranties and lower maintenance requirements are being introduced, offering a more durable and user-friendly alternative to older models.

The modern digesters will be easier to install, making them more accessible to rural households while requiring less technical intervention to keep them running smoothly, it is noted.

The revitalization of the biogas programme is expected to help Rwanda achieve its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets under the Paris Agreement and to reduce Rwanda's reliance on firewood and charcoal, contributing to 38 per cent lower emissions by 2030.

Access to low-interest loans through local financial institutions is another measure being taken to support broader adoption of the technology.