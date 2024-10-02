Egypt: Abdelatty Praises Egypt-Germany Ties At Various Political, Economic Domains

1 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty praised the Egyptian-German relations at various political and economic levels, which was reflected in a visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Egypt in September.

This came during a meeting he had Tuesday with German Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GACIC) CEO Marin Diala.

Abdelatty welcomed the important role played by the GACIC in supporting economic and trade relations, said Spokesperson Tamim Khalaf.

He pointed out to keenness to provide all support that enables the GACIC to convey a realistic picture of the economic developments witnessed by Egypt, as well as the promising investment opportunities that Egypt enjoys in various fields, especially in the field of renewable energy.

Abdelatty welcomed the activities carried out by the GACIC in various fields, especially with regard to vocational training and labor transfer.

The Minister also reviewed the state's efforts to support German investors in Egypt, praising the major German companies in Egypt that contribute to the implementation of huge national projects, including the high-speed train network.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed the Egyptian efforts to support economic stability and achieve financial and developmental targets, reviewing the reforms that have been made to encourage foreign direct investment (FDIs) in Egypt.

