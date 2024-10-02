Ethiopia: Pastoralists in Borena Say Drought Induces Them to Engage in Agriculture

Addis Ababa, — Residents of Borena Zone Oromia Region have been increasingly turning to agriculture as a means of survival in the face of recurring droughts.

Some of the pastoralists approached by ENA said that the persistent dry spells have made their livelihoods difficult just to depend on traditional livestock production.

Borena, where pastoralists often raise herds of up to 400 cattle, has experienced three consecutive years of drought, resulting in significant losses to livestock.

Bullattu Boru, resident of Mado Kebele, and Dehabo Gelma, resident of Dunbihara Kebele shared their stories on the devastating drought that affected the zone.

They recounted the significant losses they suffered, particularly in livestock by the drought that hit Borena and the surrounding areas, depleting its resources.

However, residents like Huka Dida, Sheikh Abdullah, and Buliltu Boru from Dunbihara, Kobela, and Yemado Kebeles emphasized the valuable lessons learned from the hardships.

The residents also noted that the government has played a crucial role in mitigating the impact of the drought by coordinating relief efforts and providing support to affected communities.

As a result, many pastoralists have now exploring agricultural alternatives to supplement their income and ensure food security, which marks a significant departure from the zone's historical reliance on pastoralism.

Despite endured significant losses during the drought, the residents have expressed gratitude for the resilience of their communities.

ENA's reporters who were dispatched to different areas of Borena have observed a remarkable recovery in the zone, where once-parched lands are now flourishing with crops and livestock.

Following years of drought, the zone has emerged from its challenges and is experiencing a renewed sense of prosperity.

They recount the hardships faced, including the loss of livestock, and the enduring impact of the three-year drought on the region.

Despite these setbacks, the residents of Borena have demonstrated remarkable adaptability, shifted from a predominantly pastoralist lifestyle to embrace agriculture, forming associations and cultivate various crops, including vegetables, fruits, and honey.

This transformation has not only improved their livelihoods but has also enabled them to contribute to the local economy as market suppliers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The residents said that they have successfully transitioned from a traditional pastoralist way of life to also diversify and engage in more productive agricultural sector.

They have formed associations to cultivate a diverse range of crops, including vegetables, fruits, and honey. This shift has not only improved their livelihoods but has also transformed them from farmers into market suppliers.

Priest Girma Gelane of Dre district and Getu Abebe of Yabelo town expressed their pride in overcoming the challenges posed by the drought. They also highlighted the region's progress towards development and productivity.

The recovery in Borena is a testament to the resilience of its people and the effectiveness of government initiatives in supporting drought-affected communities, the residents emphasized.

Learning from past challenges, the region has successfully transitioned itself towards a more sustainable and productive future, they underlined.