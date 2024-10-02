Uganda: Museveni Urges Support for the Elderly As Uganda Marks International Day of Older Persons

Museveni stressed the importance of caring for the elderly, noting that as the country observes this special day, it is crucial to address the challenges they face.

President Museveni has called upon Ugandans to renew their commitment to supporting the elderly, emphasizing that even the young have a long journey ahead of them.

His message was delivered by Vice President Jesca Alupo during celebrations marking the International Day of Older Persons at the Masaka Liberation Grounds.

"As we celebrate the Day of the Elderly, it is very important to pay attention to their conditions," President Museveni stated.

"As we celebrate the Day of the Elderly, it is very important to pay attention to their conditions," President Museveni stated.

Earlier today, elders from various regions of Uganda gathered in Masaka City to commemorate this important day, highlighting both the contributions and the challenges faced by the elderly population in the country.

Alupo, as the guest of honour, toured an exhibition showcasing products and initiatives by the elderly.

She later conveyed the President's message, reinforcing the need for continued support for this vulnerable group.

"Everyone should live to serve the elderly because every step of life is a journey towards our own aging," she remarked.

During the event, Charles Isaabirye, chairman of the Uganda Elders Council, called for increased financial support for the elderly.

He highlighted the inadequacy of current provisions and urged the government to raise the grants provided under the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE) programme.

"The current funds are insufficient for meeting the daily needs of the elderly," Isaabirye noted.

He also proposed the removal of term limits for senior leaders in public service, arguing that such restrictions prevent experienced leaders from continuing to serve the nation.

"Just as there are no term limits for other leaders, senior leaders should not be constrained by them either," he asserted.

Gidudu Mafabi, the State Minister for the Elderly, raised concerns about the country's healthcare system, noting that Uganda has only three geriatric specialists to cater to over 2.5 million elderly citizens.

He pointed out the immense strain this places on the healthcare system and the urgent need to train more specialists.

"Our elderly population is growing, but the medical care available to them remains woefully inadequate," he warned.

Several elderly individuals shared their experiences, reflecting on changing societal dynamics.

"In our time, we listened and learned from the wisdom of our elders, but today's generation seems uninterested in the knowledge of those who came before them," remarked Moses Kalenzi, an elder.

The event served as a reminder of the contributions of the elderly to the nation and underscored the need for improved policies and programmes to ensure their well-being.