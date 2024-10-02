Tanzania: Decomposed Body of Missing Serviceman Found in Zanzibar Forest

The body of a serviceman from the special departments of the Zanzibar paramilitary forces, identified as sergeant Haji Machano Mohamed, who was reported missing since August 8, this year, was found decomposed last Thursday, near a reserved forest for military training, Dunga village in Unguja Central District.

The Unguja South Regional Police Commander (RPC), Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Daniel Shillah said in a press statement that the deceased's body was found on September 26, around 4.00pm in a forest near the Army (Volunteers Forces) training camp in Dunga, Central District in Unguja South Region.

He said that the police in collaboration with officers from Zanzibar Chief Government Chemist Laboratory Agency (CGCLA) carried out initial investigations that revealed that the shoes, clothes and mobile phone handset found on the remains, are similar to those he had when he disappeared.

SACP explained further in a brief statement that the late Sgt Haji, who was attending 'Officer Cadet' to become commissioned, went missing in the afternoon from the training camp.

"We have launched a thorough investigation in collaboration with the Chief Government Chemist.

This will include DNA so that we can find out the cause of the death," said RPC as he asked for public patience to allow the inquiry.

Family members also called for justice in the investigation.