South Africa: Limpopo Police Discover Drug Lab, Seize Mandrax Worth R4 Million

A joint operation involving the Limpopo Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Limpopo Provincial Flying Squad and Lebowakgomo police has led to the discovery of a drug lab at the Makotse village in Lebowakgomo, on Sunday.

Drugs valued at approximately R4 million were seized and three suspects aged between 25 and 33 were arrested.

"The police discovered a significant quantity of mandrax at the suspect's residence and located a nearby drug manufacturing lab containing various chemicals and substances used in drug production.

"The SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory has been alerted to investigate the drug lab further. Security measures will remain in place at the site until the investigation is completed," said the police.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala, commended the collaborative efforts of the various law enforcement agencies involved in the operation aimed at dismantling drug-related crimes in the province.

The suspects appeared before the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

Their case has been postponed to 7 October 2024 for a formal bail application.