Somalia and U.S. Ink $68.5m Deal for Development, Focus On Education and Governance

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia and the United States have formalized a significant partnership with the signing of a $68.5 million Development Assistance Grant Agreement in Mogadishu today.

The ceremony, which took place at the Ministry of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development, saw the participation of key figures including Somalia's Minister of Planning, H.E. Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah (Beene-Beene), Finance Minister H.E. Bihi Iman Egeh, and USAID Somalia Mission Director Ms. Catie Lott.

The agreement marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-Somalia relations, focusing on bolstering socio-economic development in Somalia through targeted interventions in education, governance, health, and economic empowerment, particularly for women and youth.

Minister Farah emphasized the significance of the agreement, stating, "This agreement reflects the enduring cooperation between Somalia and the United States, driven by our shared goal of realizing a more resilient, prosperous, and inclusive Somalia. With this support, we will strengthen critical sectors to ensure our people, especially women and youth, have the tools and opportunities to thrive."

The funds will be instrumental in expanding educational opportunities, with plans to benefit over 150,000 children through the Accelerated Basic Education programs and the rehabilitation of 200 classrooms, aiming to provide education to an additional 10,000 students each year. Additionally, the agreement will support governance reforms, promote civic engagement, and foster economic opportunities, aligning with Somalia's long-term vision for stability and sustainability.

Mission Director Lott highlighted the essence of the partnership, "This grant agreement reflects the heart of U.S.-Somalia collaboration. Our partnership focuses on building resilience and stability, stimulating economic growth, enhancing governance, and empowering the future leaders of Somalia."

This development assistance is part of a nearly 18-year continuum of U.S. aid to Somalia, aimed at enhancing governance, education, and economic resilience across both rural and urban populations. The agreement not only promises immediate relief and development but also lays the groundwork for long-term stability and growth in Somalia.