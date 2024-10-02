Zimbabwe: Chivayo Honours Tuku's Widow

Businessman and philanthropist, Wicknell Chivayo, on Tuesday gifted Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi's widow, Daisy, a 2024 Toyota Fortuna 2.4D in honour of her late husband.

Chivayo hailed the late music icon for touching the hearts of many with his music before he died in 2019.

In his appreciation post, Chivayo saluted the late crooner for being an oasis of knowledge.

"When I always listen to the rich, poetical and deeply thought lyrics of the songs 'Hazvireve rudo handina', 'Mutserendende' or 'Right direction' - to name but a few, which are some of my best tracks by the legendary musician, Dr Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, I cannot help but acknowledge how much of a musical genius Tuku was!

'The majority of your songs had a deep stealthy meaning, filled with wisdom and intellectual advice that would require a sharp and concentrated mind like mine to understand.

'You were our national pride and your signature husky voice transcended international borders, and this set you apart from any other musician that has emerged from Zimbabwe or Southern Africa," he said.

He also hailed Tuku who was posthumously honoured at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival in South Africa last weekend.

"No other Zimbabwean has ever received such a prestigious accolade, and this bears indisputable testimony over the hero that you were and remain being, even as your dear departed soul continues to rest in eternal peace.

"As I continue to celebrate His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa's birthday I decided to recognise the IMMENSE contribution by Dr Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi to the music fraternity and socio-political landscape in Zimbabwe.

"On that note, I say a big congratulations to Mrs Daisy Mutukudzi , the one and only official wife of the late great legend, whom I was introduced to prior to Tuku's sad demise. Please go and see my brother Kelvin at Auto-Expo Car Sales on Cleveland Rd in Milton Park, opposite Prince

Edward Boys High School. Your beautiful Brand New 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.4D is fully paid for and ready for collection immediately."

He said the gift was in honour of Tuku.

Tuku died on January 23, 2019, aged 66. He was declared a national hero and was buried at his Madziva homestead in Mashonaland Central province.