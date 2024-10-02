Africa: Museveni Asks Africa Chief Justices to Work for People's Prosperity

President Museveni has told African Chief Justices that it's easier to administer justice if a country is prosperous.

"Right from our student days, in our movement, we always advised the African intelligentsia [the academicians, technocrats, the Judiciary and lawyers] to always have an organic way of looking at issues. If the economy of the country is growing and creating prosperity, it is easier to

work on issues of justice," he said.

Museveni made the remarks on Tuesday while presiding over the Southern and Eastern Chief Justices' Forum (SEACJF) Conference, held at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala.

The conference ran under the theme: "Enhanced access to justice: Underscoring reforms in African judiciaries".

Museveni admitted that whereas it is true that issues of justice can also be worked on in poverty, it is much easier to do so when a country is economically stable.

"If you have got growth in the prosperity of the home or families of the individuals, then the state has financial resources to support the Judiciary," he said.

He also underscored the crucial role of education in the administration of Justice.

"Education will also cause enlightenment where people will get more information because some of the tensions in society are caused by lack of knowledge, superstition and believing in witchcraft because people don't have enough knowledge about science," he said.

"That's why in Uganda we have been pushing the case for Universal Education. Everybody must go to school and stay there for at least 14 years so that he knows more about his body, the environment around you and what is happening around the world."

He cautioned the chief justices against the philosophical, ideological and strategic mistakes by the past Africans leaders that left the continent underdeveloped for centuries.

"I have been involved in these issues for more than 60 years since the 1960s as a young student and I could see this was part of the problem to have a clear understanding of the philosophy, ideology and strategy."

"Society is like medicine where a doctor should correctly diagnose your sickness. If the diagnosis is wrong, you will die and this is the situation we are seeing in some parts of Africa; the diagnosis was wrong."

Citing an example of Uganda, President Museveni said the country's past leaders emphasised politics of identity based on religion and tribe over politics of interest, an aspect that left the country in shambles.

"But when we came, we said, no! What you are doing is pseudo medicine, your diagnosis is fake. What I need is prosperity for my family, me as an individual, my neighbour and our company and if we need prosperity where does it come from? It comes from producing a good or a service and selling it continuously to make profits," he noted.

"Each adult person must participate in the production of a good or a service and then you sell it but you must do it with what we call "ekibaro" (Economic analysis) to make sure that you get out of poverty. We told our people that Uganda is more important to you than your tribe if you

want prosperity. That is why we emphasise Patriotism and Pan- Africanism because they contribute to our prosperity."

On the other hand, President Museveni urged the Chief Justices to synthesise what is good in the European justice ideas and what is good in the African legal system to ensure full accountability of justice.

Ugandan chief justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo said the forum brought together chief justices and judges from over 16 countries to deliberate on contemporary matters affecting justice delivery in the sub-continent.

"This conference therefore presents an opportunity where the collective wisdom and experience of our distinguished participants can be harnessed," Dollo said.

"We are constantly reminded of the willingness to learn from one another as we share common issues amongst us. During this conference we share good practices to enhance access to justice."

He also commended the great work the forum has done and the various achievements since it was formulated in 2003 when it began as an association of 15 countries.

He noted that the profound responsibilities shared and changed mindsets towards the judiciary will ease the judicial challenges faced.

The chairperson of the forum, Justice Bheki Maphalala, who is also the Chief Justice of the Kingdom of Eswatini thanked President Museveni and his government for allowing the forum to hold its conference and the annual general meeting in Kampala.

"We further wish to extend our sincere gratitude to the Judiciary of Uganda for the warm African hospitality which had been extended to the Forum since our arrival," Maphalala said.

He also informed the president that the forum is a voluntary body of chief justices from countries of the Southern and Eastern African countries that was established in 2003 in recognition of the important role that the Judiciaries play in the administration of justice.

He lauded President Museveni for improving the welfare of the judicial officers in Uganda by increasing their salaries, improving the judiciary infrastructure and increasing the annual budget of the judiciary, among others.

Justice Mike Chibita, the Chairperson of the SEACJF organizing committee, explained that the forum, established in 2003, brings together justices and judges from 16 member states, with Uganda hosting this year's event.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) serves as a platform for exchanging ideas on the latest legal developments, including environmental and cyber laws.

Additionally, it provides an opportunity for members to discuss challenges such as case backlogs and explore the use of technology to expedite judicial processes.

Justice Chibita also announced that Uganda's Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo, had extended invitations to Chief Justices from non- member states, including South Sudan, Burundi, and Somalia, as well as the president of the East African Court of Justice.

These invitees will have the opportunity to observe the forum and potentially join as members.