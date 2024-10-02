Africa CDC Boosts Training to Tackle Mpox and Marburg Outbreaks in Eastern Africa

1 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has ramped up its efforts to combat recent Mpox and Marburg virus outbreaks by enhancing public health emergency management training in Eastern Africa.

The Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre is spearheading this initiative, aiming to equip staff with the skills necessary to effectively assess and mitigate disease outbreaks across the region.

In a post shared on social media, Africa CDC emphasised that the strengthened training capabilities will improve the region's preparedness and resilience in the face of health emergencies.

The enhanced training will also support timely and informed decision-making while bolstering the documentation of outbreak responses for future reference.

"By focusing on building our public health response systems, we aim to not only tackle the current outbreaks of Mpox and Marburg but also to be better prepared for any future health crises," an Africa CDC representative noted.

The coordinated efforts come as Mpox and Marburg continue to pose significant health risks, particularly in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure. Africa CDC's approach focuses on boosting the ability of health workers to rapidly respond, identify risks, and implement preventive measures that protect vulnerable populations.

This initiative underscores Africa CDC's commitment to enhancing health security across the continent and ensuring that public health systems are better equipped to manage crises efficiently.

