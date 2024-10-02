Uganda: Ruth Nyiraneza - the Last Mateke Quits Political Race

Ruth Nyiraneza's sudden withdrawal from the upcoming Kisoro by-election has left leaders and local reeling in disappointment.

Just recently on 11th September 2024, in a motion introduced by Nyakanama sub-county LC5 councilor Dianah Nakato, Ruth Nyiraneya was endorsed during the council session that was held at the late Minister's home Dr. Philemon Mateke in Bugahe village, Nyakabingo parish in Chai sub-county for Kisoro district in honor to the late Minister Mateke.

During the burial of late minister, in the same spirit, the Bufumbira North County MP John Kamara Niziyemana handed noting that the majority of people in Kisoro had supported the decision, stressing that the NRM party primaries scheduled for next year, having two primary elections would waste resources for those interested in contesting for woman MP seat.

He called on the potential candidates adding that there is need to maintain peace and stability as the community healed from the loss of the minister Mateke.

It was from this that the vice president while addressing the mourners, said that the issue of endorsing Ruth Nyiraneza as a successor to Minister Mateke would be presented before the president.

According to leaders, the seat was ring fenced for the family of Dr. Philemon Mateke and Ruth being a family member, was seen as the ideal candidate to take over.

Her decision to step down has now left void, sparking concerns about the future of Kisoro district. Leaders and locals had high hopes for Ruth's leadership, especially given her family's political influence legacy in Kisoro.

Her withdrawal from the race has raised questions about who will fill the power vacuum as well how the by-election will take shape minus the Mateke family taking part.

In a one one interview with Nile post, the Bufumbura North MP John Kamara Niziyemana says that they are worried that the confusion which was witnessed during the Bukimbiri by-election is likely to surface.

He adds that they thought that they thought that since they had endorsed Ruth Nyiraneza, they were to have a peaceful election.

Niziyemana vowed not to allow any form of confusion and chaos in Kisoro district in the coming by-election.

"We shall not allow anyone to bring confusion in Kisoro just because of a by-election. All we want is peace in the coming by-elction, we do not want to see what happened in the past elections, to happen in this coming by-election." Kamara vowes.

"I hear that so far they over twelve candidates that have showed interest please NRM leadership leave your chaos and confusion in Kampala." Kamara adds.

Amos Hakizimana the Kisoro district speaker noted that now that Ruth Nyiraneza disappointed them, they will allow

interested candidates to compete so that they be in position to choose a flag bearer stressing they were giving back to the Mateke family.

Hakizimana adds that they are not comfortable to have a election without the Mateke family but this time around, they have no portion

"We were sympathizing with the family of and Mateke being a political pillar, we thought we had made the right opinion to give back. We have no portion may since Mateke senior has other children in future, they might pick interest but for now it is impossible." Hakizimana states.

Our efforts to get a comment from the Mateke family were futile since the known contacts continued to be off.

Currently they are over thirteen candidates that have showed interest on the NRM ticket a head of the Kisoro by-election. Kisoro voters will go for voting for the NRM party primaries on the 25th October 2024.

The coming days will be crucial in determining the course of the by-election and the future of Kisoro politics without the Mateke family.

Will leaders and residents find a suitable replacement for late minister Sarah Mateke, or will the constituency remain uncertain about its woman MP? Only time will tell.