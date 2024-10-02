South Africa: Mopani District Serial Rapist Sentenced to Two Life Imprisonment

press release

Morgan Ngobeni, a 31-year-old serial rapist, has been sentenced to double life imprisonment by the Lenyenye Regional Court for multiple rape charges committed between 2018 and 2020 in the Mopani District. Ngobeni's reign of terror began in 2018 when he raped a 17-year-old mentally challenged girl from Letsitele, who was reported missing and returned the next day to report the incident. Although he was arrested in 2019, he was released due to lack of evidence.

Ngobeni continued to prey on victims using Facebook, targeting two women aged 22 and 26 in Maake Policing area. He used fake profiles and threatening messages to control them. In one incident, a 26-year-old woman was raped after meeting Ngobeni at Maake Plaza, where he threatened and raped her in his rented room. Similarly, in 2020, a 22-year-old woman was lured with a job promise on Facebook and raped in the same room.

On September 30, 2024, Ngobeni was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on counts 1 and 3, 10 years on count 2, and 5 years for trafficking for sexual purposes.

Detective Sergeant, Phumudzo Sharon Mabongo meticulously investigated the cases, earning praise from the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Samuel Manala for her exceptional detective skills.

Major General Manala welcomed the hefty sentences, noting that they reflect the severity of crimes committed using social media platforms and commending the victim's bravery in reporting the incidents.