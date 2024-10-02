South Africa: 37-Year-Old Suspect to Appear in Court for Possession of Illegal Firearm in Mamone Village, Jane Furse

1 October 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The SAPS Sekhukhune District Detectives, in collaboration with Jane Furse Visible Policing conducted an intelligence-led operation on 30 September 2024 following credible information regarding a suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm in Mamone Village, within the Jane Furse policing precinct.

The suspect, a 37-year-old male, was traced and located at a relative's residence in Mamone Village. Upon arrival, officers conducted a search and recovered a 9mm pistol.

During preliminary questioning, the suspect was unable to produce the necessary documentation or license for the firearm, resulting in his immediate arrest.

The recovered firearm will be subjected to a ballistic test to determine whether it can be linked to other serious crime committed.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 02 October 2024.

Community members are urged to join the police in the fight against crime by reporting criminal activities to their nearest police station, SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively leave an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App.

