Tunisia: Foreign Minister Calls His Lebanese Counterpart and Meets Ambassador of Lebanon in Tunis

Tunis, October 1 — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians living abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, held a phone call on Tuesday with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, who confirmed the readiness of his country's authorities to coordinate with the Tunisian side to ensure the safe return to Tunisia of members of the Tunisian community who wish to do so in light of the military escalation affecting Lebanon.

The Foreign Minister also met with Lebanese Ambassador to Tunisia, Tony Frangieh, at the Ministry's headquarters on Tuesday evening.

He reiterated to his guest Tunisia's full support and solidarity with the Lebanese leadership and people in the difficult circumstances they are experiencing as a result of the ongoing aggression targeting Lebanon's sovereignty, the security of its people and the integrity of its territory.

For his part, the Lebanese ambassador informed the minister of the evolution of the situation in Lebanon and expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Tunisia's principled positions in favour of the Lebanese people.