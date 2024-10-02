Malawi: On Political Violence, Mukhito and Chimwendo Should Have Tea Together and Issue a Joint Statement

As Malawi prepares for the 2025 general elections, the political climate is growing increasingly tense. In recent months, there have been troubling signs of escalating political violence, raising concerns about the stability of the electoral process. The governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), as two of the country's largest and most influential political entities, must take proactive steps to address these concerns. A joint statement from both parties' Secretary Generals, urging peace and denouncing political violence, could play a pivotal role in fostering a more secure and democratic environment.

Malawi's history of political violence, especially during election periods, cannot be ignored. Political clashes and violent confrontations have marred past elections, often leading to unnecessary loss of lives and property damage. With less than a year to the 2025 polls, political rhetoric is already heating up, and tensions are brewing between rival factions. Without clear, unified leadership to address these issues, the risk of electoral violence could destabilize the democratic process and undermine the legitimacy of the elections.

The MCP and DPP are the two largest political forces in Malawi, with a combined influence that reaches across all corners of the country. Their political rivalry has, in many ways, shaped Malawi's political landscape. However, it is precisely this rivalry that necessitates a joint effort in addressing political violence. If the Secretary Generals of both parties were to come together and issue a strong, bipartisan statement against violence, it would send a powerful message to their supporters and to the nation at large.

Such a move would not only signal that both parties prioritize peace and democracy over political power but also set an example for smaller parties and independent candidates. It would also help to foster a more constructive political dialogue, reducing tensions and providing a pathway for resolving disputes through legal and peaceful means.

There is ample evidence from other democracies that joint statements by rival political leaders can help de-escalate tensions during elections. In countries like Ghana and Kenya, where electoral violence was once rampant, joint efforts by political leaders to speak out against violence have contributed to more peaceful election periods.

In Malawi, a similar approach could help prevent the kind of political violence seen during the 2019 and 2020 elections, where contested results led to widespread protests and clashes. By standing together and denouncing violence, the MCP and DPP could set a new precedent for peaceful elections in Malawi, ensuring that future contests are decided at the ballot box, not in the streets.

While a joint statement would be an important step, it must be part of a broader strategy to address the root causes of political violence. Malawi's political system remains deeply polarized, and many voters feel disenfranchised. Addressing underlying issues such as economic inequality, lack of access to basic services, and corruption must be part of the equation. Both the MCP and DPP should use their platforms to engage in constructive dialogue about these issues, offering solutions that go beyond election cycles.

Moreover, both parties must take responsibility for the actions of their supporters. A joint statement denouncing violence should be followed by concrete measures within their ranks to ensure that political rallies, campaigns, and activities remain peaceful. This could include training for party members on conflict resolution, working closely with law enforcement, and promoting a culture of respect for political differences.

Malawi's political leaders have a responsibility to guide the nation toward peaceful elections. The Secretary Generals of the MCP and DPP, as key figures within their parties, have the platform and influence to make a difference. By coming together and speaking out against violence, they can help ensure that the 2025 elections are free, fair, and peaceful.

At a time when Malawi's democratic institutions are being tested, unity against violence is not only a political necessity but a moral imperative. If the leadership of the MCP and DPP can rise above partisan politics and prioritize the country's long-term stability, they will have set a precedent that future generations of Malawian leaders can follow.

As Malawi approaches the 2025 elections, the threat of political violence looms large. A joint statement by the Secretary Generals of the MCP and DPP denouncing violence would be a powerful step in the right direction. By taking this action, both parties would demonstrate their commitment to peace and democracy, ensuring that Malawi's future remains bright and stable. The time for leadership is now--before the tensions escalate further.