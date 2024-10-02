Zimbabwe: Murape Murape Dumps Chaotic Dynamos

Former Dynamos captain Murape Murape has resigned from the club where he was serving as the second assistant coach.

Murape resigned on Monday and confirmed the development on Tuesday via his Facebook page account.

The 2007 Soccer Star of the Year's decision to part ways with his parent club, comes a few months after returning to the club following last year's feud which saw him getting fired.

"I am writing to inform you of my immediate resignation from my position as a football coach at Dynamos FC.

"I feel honoured and privileged to have served the club during this transitional period with my current professional coaches Lloyd Chigowe and Joel Luphahla where we managed to relatively steady the team's performances in the short time in charge.

"However, after a really big thought and discussion with my family considering the tense situation of the club's leadership with myself moreso to do with my professional candidness and honesty which has rubbed the wrong areas with the leadership of the club.

"I have come to terms with the fact that it is in the best interest of everyone that I leave and make way for others," read part of Murape's statement on his Facebook page.

Why Murape resigned?

A source told New Zimbabwe.com that Murape resigned from Dynamos because he had lost favour with his superiors who suspended him together with Richard Chihoro for unprofessional conduct.

The duo is accused of undermining the executive on various recorded incidents which were highlighted in their suspension letters passed to them last week.

Part of their suspension letters as reported by Zimpapers Sports Hub read, "Please take note that you are being charged with contravening the following section of SI 15 of 2006 known as the National Employment Code of Conduct, Section 4 (a) "Any conduct or omission inconsistent with the fulfilment of the express or implied conditions of one's contract"

"The grounds for the charges are that it is alleged that you verbally attacked Mr David Chikomo and threatened to beat him up in the presence of other club technical staff.

"Despite intervention from the other technical staff you continued to vomit a barrage of derogatory and unprintable words at Chikomo and further accused the executive committee of misusing funds from Sakunda.

"This follows similar outbursts on 4th September when Dynamos played ZPC Kariba in a Chibuku Cup tournament.

"Further, you repeated your disdain and disrespect of the club leadership at a meeting held on 9th September 2024 in the presence of the Board Chairman (Marriot Lusengo).

"In the premises, your conduct has left the Club with no option but to invoke section 6 (1) of the National Employment Code of Conduct (SI 15 of 2006) and suspend you from work without pay and benefits with effect from Thursday 26th September 2024."

Chaos within Dynamos' camp is the order of the day this season, New Zimbabwe.com has it on good authority that the club is failing to honour contractual agreements with former Highlanders coach Joel Lupahla who is serving as Lloyd Mablanyo Chigowe's first assistant.

Lupahla was appointed in August to assume his current role.