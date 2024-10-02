Namibia/Zimbabwe: Kadewere, Dzvukamanja Return As Nees Names Warriors Squad to Face Namibia

Warriors coach Michael Nees has named a 23-man squad which will face Namibia in an AFCON Qualifier doubleheader scheduled for next week.

Zimbabwe will host Namibia on the 10th of October before playing the reversing fixture four days later at the same venue.

Both fixtures will be played at Orlando Stadium in South Africa due to the lack of homologated international stadiums in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Nees' squad saw the return of France-based forward Tinotenda Kadewere who plays for Nantes together with SuperSport United striker Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Kadewere missed the last AFCON Qualifiers games against Kenya and Cameroon due to an injury and the coming two fixtures will give him a chance to work with the new gaffer.

A total of seven local players were drafted into the Warriors squad with Dynamos Being the most represented team with two players, goalkeeper Martin Mapisa and defender Emmanuel Jalai.

Zimbabwe will be searching for its first win in Group J following two opening goalless draws against Kenya and Cameroon.

The Warriors are currently occupying position 3 in the group with 2 points, two behind Kenya who are on top with 4 points the same with Cameroon who are second.

Warriors Squad

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa

(Dynamos)

DEFENDERS:

Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway

(Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (Caps

United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

MIDFIELDERS:

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard

Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

FORWARDS:

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young

Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise

(Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)