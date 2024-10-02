Morocco: Aviation, Key Driver of Economic Growth in Morocco - IATA Chief

Marrakech — Morocco's aviation sector is a vital engine for economic growth, driven by ambitious development plans, Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening of the Worldwide Aviation Safety Conference (WSOC) in Marrakech, which runs until October 3, Walsh highlighted the growth strategies of Royal Air Maroc (RAM) and the National Airports Office (ONDA), describing them as key to unlocking Morocco's potential as a hub connecting Africa with Europe and North America.

Morocco's ambitious plans set the stage for a bright future in aviation, positioning the country as a crucial link between continents, Walsh noted. He also emphasized the critical role aviation will play in Morocco's hosting of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, a joint effort with Spain and Portugal, stressing the need for investment in cost-effective infrastructure and smart regulations to support growth.

Walsh underlined Morocco's commitment to sustainability, a cornerstone of its aviation strategy. He pointed to Royal Air Maroc's expansion of its international environmental assessments, which now include its subsidiaries RAM Handling and RAM Express, as well as its participation in the IATA CO2 Connect program. These efforts align with the global aviation industry's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In addition, Walsh highlighted Morocco's potential as a major producer of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), leveraging its abundant renewable energy resources, including green hydrogen--a key technology in the global push to decarbonize air transport.

The WSOC 2024 conference, organized by IATA under the patronage of Royal Air Maroc, brings together aviation professionals to discuss a range of critical issues, including artificial intelligence, geopolitical risks, turbulence management, and energy efficiency. The event will also explore safety topics spanning flight operations, cabin safety, maintenance, and crisis management.

The conference aims to foster partnerships between aviation leaders and policymakers to further enhance the industry's safety and sustainability efforts.