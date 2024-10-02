Ethiopia: Chinese Guangzhou Wondo Biotech to Invest in Ethiopia's Industrial Park

Addis Ababa — A Chinese company that produces 200 million medical test kits annually has expressed interest to invest in Ethiopia's kilinto Industrial Park.

CEO of Industrial Parks Development Corporation, Fiseha Yitagesu welcomed the representatives of Guangzhou Wondo Biotech Company to discuss potential investment opportunities.

On the occasion, Fiseha highlighted the Ethiopian government's focus on the pharmaceutical sector, emphasizing that this supportive environment could facilitate swift operational commencement for the company.

He also assured the representatives of the corporation's continued support and oversight throughout the investment process.

The CEO outlined over 40 Chinese investors that are currently operating in the industrial parks and the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone, creating more than 25,000 job opportunities for local citizens.

The company's representatives outlined a two-phase investment plan, committing over 15 million USD to establish operations.

In addition to targeting the Ethiopian market, they expressed intentions to export products to other African countries once fully operational.

Guangzhou Wondo Biotech Co., Ltd. is a Chinese giant company established in 1992 engaged in the health sector that supplies its products to more than 150 countries.