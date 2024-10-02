Mauritius: Validation Workshop Focuses On Mauritius State of Environment and Outlook Report 2024

A two-day workshop, in respect of the discussion and validation of the draft Mauritius State of Environment and Outlook Report 2024, was launched, this morning, by the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano, in Port-Louis.

The Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change embarked on the preparation of the Report early this year with the technical and financial support of the United Nations Environment Programme. The aim of the Report is to assess the state of the environment and look into the prospects for shaping a better future for individuals, society, industries, organisations and coming generations.

It also provides access to information on environmental conditions to different user groups including Government agencies, industry, academics, community groups, non-governmental organisations and the public at large.

In his address, the Environment Minister dwelt on the significance of Environment Outlook Reporting as a vital tool for decision makers both at global and national levels. "It is the commitment taken by States to foster sustainable development that has driven the emergence of environmental reporting in an effort to improve the understanding of the environment, monitor its health, and serve as a tool to ensure its protection and conservation," he remarked.

"At national level," pointed out the Minister, "the Report has come at a crucial time when Government's initiatives, aspirations and targets for sound environmental stewardship are being challenged by uncertainties and impacts engendered by the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss." He further stated that the Report was an important building block in the strategy for making Mauritius a sustainable and resilient island.

Moreover, Mr Kavydass Ramano highlighted that the Report elaborated on the various strides of Mauritius in mainstreaming the environment and related considerations into its sustainable development agenda policies, strategies and action plans. He mentioned that the Report pointed to the fact that the country was at a crossroad where decisive actions and continued commitment would be important to maintain the ecological transition.

Moreover, the Minister expressed the conviction that the finalised Report would be instrumental in the mid-term review of the five-year action plan contained in the Environment Master Plan. He was of the view that it would lead as well to the formulation of a new National Environmental Managemental Strategy and Action Plan which would define the actions to be implemented over the next five years, based on findings from the assessment report and current national development plans and priorities.

"This Report will guide our future endeavours in making Mauritius a sustainable and resilient island," concluded Minister Ramano.

Also present on the occasion, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms. Lisa Simrique Singh, expressed satisfaction as regards the synergy and efforts that had been dedicated to the elaboration of the Report. "It is a testimony of the spirit of collaboration and partnership that exists between the UN and Mauritius," she stated.

"This," she emphasised, "was further demonstrated in Mauritius' second submission of its second Voluntary National Review this year, for which the country stood out among the community of nations." According to the UN Resident Coordinator, it highlighted the strong commitment of the Government and the population of the Republic of Mauritius for sustainable development.

Speaking about the Mauritius State of Environment and Outlook Report 2024, Ms Lisa Simrique Singh underlined that it would undoubtedly provide clearer details on various components regarding critical environmental issues for the future of Mauritius, and would be crucial in identifying areas that needed to be addressed using local solutions, with above all the support of the community.