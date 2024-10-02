Uganda: New UN Country Representative Presents Credentials to Foreign Affairs Minister

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba has today received Dr. Robin Nandy, the new UNICEF Representative to Uganda, who officially presented his credentials at a meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

Mulimba welcomed Dr. Nandy to Uganda and acknowledged UNICEF's unwavering partnership in promoting the health, education, and well-being of children in Uganda.

The minister praised the longstanding cooperation between Uganda and UNICEF, particularly in advancing key development goals that benefit Uganda's children, who he described as the bedrock of the country's future.

He also highlighted the importance of addressing emerging global challenges such as climate change and pandemics, stressing that these issues directly impact the welfare of children.

The minister underscored Uganda's commitment to working closely with UNICEF to confront these challenges, while also focusing on the broader social issues of teenage pregnancies and early

According to the minister, there is need for a collaborative approach that emphasizes mindset change among Ugandans in order to achieve meaningful and lasting progress.

Mulimba expressed confidence that Dr. Nandy's leadership will enhance Uganda-UNICEF cooperation and contribute to the realization of key national development objectives.

In response, Dr. Robin Nandy emphasized that UNICEF's country cooperation program, under the UN Cooperation Framework, is fully aligned with Uganda's development priorities.

He noted that despite limited resources, well-coordinated plans for cooperation would attract funding and ensure successful program implementation.

Dr. Nandy highlighted UNICEF's focus on fostering positive social and behavioral change, as well as enhancing resilience in Uganda's communities, particularly in addressing issues that affect the

most vulnerable children.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to working closely together to ensure the continued success of development programs aimed at improving the lives of children and enhancing Uganda's capacity to respond to emerging challenges.

Dr. Robin Nandy brings to Uganda a wealth of experience in global health and development, having previously held leadership roles in countries such as Iran, Indonesia, and India.

His extensive background in immunization, child survival, and humanitarian response will be instrumental in guiding UNICEF's efforts to advance child rights and support Uganda's development agenda.