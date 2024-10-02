Uganda: Breaking the Silence - Breast Cancer Awareness and Hope

Did you know breast cancer is the most common type of cancer worldwide? In 2022, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 670,000 deaths globally which is like 15% of cancer-related deaths.

Breast cancer occurs in every country of the world in women and men at any age after puberty but with increasing rates in later life. Yes, men do get breast cancer, 1 in every 100 breast cancer cases is a man.

Risk factors for breast cancer include family history and genetic predisposition, particularly those with BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

Age also plays a significant role, with the risk increasing after 40. Other factors include dense breast tissue, radiation exposure, and hormone replacement therapy. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and a balanced diet can help reduce the risk.

Symptoms of breast cancer may include a lump or thickening in the breast or underarm area, change in breast size or shape, dimpling or puckering of the skin, nipple discharge or change in position, and scaly or reddened skin.

It's essential to be aware of these changes and consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation.

Breast cancer stages range from 0 to IV, determining the treatment options. Early-stage (0-II) treatments may include lumpectomy, mastectomy, radiation, and hormone therapy.

Advanced-stage (III-IV) treatments involve chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and clinical trials. The 5-year survival rate for early-stage diagnosis is approximately 95%.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Screening and diagnosis are critical for early detection. Mammography is recommended annually starting at age 40, supplemented by ultrasound and MRI if necessary. Biopsy analysis provides a definitive diagnosis. Breast self-examination and clinical breast exams are also vital tools.

Fortunately, there are numerous resources available for breast cancer patients and their families. Organizations like the Uganda Women's Cancer Support Organization, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), and Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation offer support, education, and research funding.

Today, there are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States alone, and the rate of survivors for Ugandan patients dwindles given that a lot of the cases are detected late.

By understanding risk factors, recognising symptoms, and advocating for early screening, we can work towards a future with improved outcomes and increased survival rates.

Early detection and awareness are crucial for effective treatment and survival. As we celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month lets spread not only awareness but love and support to those who have encountered it.