South Africa: Granny (87) Murdered in Mitchells Plain Days Before International Day of Older Persons

Ellen Malan was murdered in her home in Tafelsig on Saturday, leaving her family devastated and highlighting the vulnerability of older persons.

On Tuesday, 1 October 2024, the world celebrated International Day of Older Persons under the theme "Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older People Worldwide".

Just days earlier, on Saturday 28 September, the body of 87-year-old Ellen Malan was found after she was murdered inside her house in Steenbokberg Street, Tafelsig, Mitchell's Plain. She was found lying on the floor in her bedroom.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the motive for the murder is unknown. The suspects fled the scene and have yet to be apprehended.

Malan's grandson Graeme Malan, 37, told Daily Maverick that neighbours heard a commotion inside his grandmother's home around 2am on Saturday. However, it wasn't until later that day, when her son-in-law Dimitri Karelse delivered food to her at around noon, that he discovered her tied up in the corner of her bedroom.

'Glue of the family'

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Graeme Malan said he didn't want to talk about the incident, but rather share fond memories of his granny.

"It's difficult for the family. We considered her to be the family's glue. When we...