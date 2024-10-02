Malawi: CRMI Urges Malawians to Rely On God for Sustainability

The Charismatic Redeemed Ministries International (CRMI) has urged Malawians to supplement their livelihood reliance with God through mindset change for sustainability.

Speaking during the co-celebration of CRMI's Father and Founder, Archbishop Dr. Mark Kambalazaza, and the church's 24th anniversary in Blantyre on Sunday, Dr. Kambalazaza emphasized that Malawi should recognize God's ability and utilize its resources wisely.

"It is high time Malawi realizes that God is able, and our country is not poor. We can make it through the resources we have; we only need to rely on God for wisdom," Dr. Kambalazaza said.

He further attributed the rising cases of suicide to a lack of faith in God and an absence of a hardworking spirit.

Apostle Stanys Moliki, an international preacher from South Africa and guest of honor, applauded God for the trust Archbishop Kambalazaza has shown in inviting him to Malawi.

Moliki considered the invitation timely, as God is forming an end-time army in the spiritual world.

"Apostle Moliki commended Dr. Mark Kambalazaza for living by example, demonstrating hard work, and ministering the word of God," he said.

Bishop Paul Kachigunda, CRMI's General Secretary, regarded the church's 24 years of existence as a milestone.

"Currently, the church has over 40,000 members and 424 centers across the country, among other notable achievements."said the Bishop.

The commemorative gathering, named International Gathering of the Redeemed Champions (IGRC), was held under the theme "He Called to Bless You," based on Genesis 12 verses 1 to 3.