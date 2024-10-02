Malawi: Nap Condemns Incitement to Violence By DPP Politician

The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has strongly condemned the recent inflammatory remarks made by Hon. Daudi Chikwanje, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Eastern Region Governor, which allegedly called for mob justice against supporters of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). These statements, circulating on social media, have sparked widespread concern as Malawi approaches the 2025 general elections.

In a press release, NAP emphasized that such reckless rhetoric poses a significant threat to the peace and democratic integrity of the nation. The organization highlighted that while the Malawi Constitution guarantees the rights to freedom of association and political participation, these rights must be exercised responsibly and without inciting violence.

"Inciting violence and promoting lawlessness jeopardize our country's peace and stability," stated NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe. He urged political leaders from all sides to reject hate speech and foster a culture of respectful political discourse.

Under the Penal Code, incitement to violence is a criminal offense, and NAP called on the Malawi Police Service to investigate and prosecute those responsible for such inflammatory statements, regardless of their political affiliation. The organization also referenced the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act, which criminalizes the use of electronic communications to incite violence and disturb public peace.

NAP has laid out several urgent calls to action, including a demand for political leaders to promote constructive dialogue and for law enforcement agencies to be empowered to address incitement to violence swiftly.

Kondowe warned that failure to act against such incitements could undermine the upcoming elections and risk plunging the nation into instability. "The time for action is now--Malawi's democracy and peace depend on it," he concluded.

As the political landscape intensifies in the lead-up to the elections, the call for peace and responsible political engagement becomes increasingly critical to safeguarding Malawi's democratic values.