Malawi: Nico Inject K8m Towards Malawi Liverpool Welcome Program's 'Science for All' Project

NICO Life Insurance Company has partnered the Malawi Liverpool Welcome Program by injecting money amounting to K8 million which will go in support of the initiative called Science for All (SCI4O) National Science Quiz program which is being championed by the health research institution.

Chief Operating Officer of NICO Life, Chimwemwe Kanyenda said they have decided to team up with the Science for All-program because it is not only aligning with the company's commitment to education and health but also their vision for a stronger, more innovative nation as the SCI40, encourages students from primary school all the way to university to dive into careers in biomedical and clinical sciences which he said it is very inspiring.

He added that, the targeted students in the initiative represent future of Malawi as the next generation of scientists, innovators and healthcare leaders who will also tackle the health challenges of today and unlock the solutions of tomorrow.

"By sponsoring this initiative, we are making a bold investment in the future of Malawi and we are betting these bright young minds who will go on to make groundbreaking discoveries, improve healthcare and lead the charge in health research, ensuring Malawi takes its rightful place at the forefront of scientific advancement," said Kanyenda.

Coordinator for the Science for All at Malawi Liverpool Welcome Program, Oris Chimphambano hailed NICO Life described the sponsorship as essential as it will assist to upscale the nature of the project by reaching out to more students and equip them with knowledge and skills in sciences and later address the existing gap which is in science education by engaging students and offering them with internship programs and other various locations where they conduct school visits and discuss certain scientific issues together.

"We are very grateful for the support and we are now very confident that we'll conduct a successful project and we want to assure them that the funds will really build the next generation scientists who will contribute to the health development in Malawi," said Chimphambano.

The National Science Quiz program is targeting the top performing schools in science from all the education divisions in Malawi who will gather at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.