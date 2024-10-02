Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Nation Observing Stable Forex Regime

2 October 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed revealed that, since the implementation of the macroeconomic policy reforms, Ethiopia has observed a stable Forex regime.

The macroeconomic committee met this morning to review the performance of the new macro policy measures introduced as part of the Homegrown Economic Reform agenda, the premier said in a social media post.

"In the two months since the policy's implementation, we have observed a stable forex regime. Likewise, our revenue objectives are on track, meeting the set targets," the Prime Minister indicated.

According to Prime Minister Abiy, overall, the past two months indicate a successful rollout of the policy.

