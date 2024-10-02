Somalia: CEO of Turkey's Drone Maker Baykar Holds Talks With Somalia's President

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkey's Baykar Technologies, met with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu on Saturday, following the recent signing of a new defense agreement between Turkey and Somalia.

While the specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed, the meeting coincides with Ankara's increased use of Bayraktar TB2 drones to support Somali military operations against Al-Shabaab.

In a post on X, Bayraktar highlighted the expanding cooperation between Mogadishu and Ankara in defense, security, and infrastructure development.

He noted that the relationship has reached new heights with the recent "Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement," stating, "Turkey will protect Somalia's territorial waters for 10 years and contribute to the development of sea and energy resources."