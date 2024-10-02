Somalia: CEO of Turkey's Drone Maker Baykar Holds Talks With Somalia's President

2 October 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkey's Baykar Technologies, met with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu on Saturday, following the recent signing of a new defense agreement between Turkey and Somalia.

While the specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed, the meeting coincides with Ankara's increased use of Bayraktar TB2 drones to support Somali military operations against Al-Shabaab.

In a post on X, Bayraktar highlighted the expanding cooperation between Mogadishu and Ankara in defense, security, and infrastructure development.

He noted that the relationship has reached new heights with the recent "Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement," stating, "Turkey will protect Somalia's territorial waters for 10 years and contribute to the development of sea and energy resources."

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.