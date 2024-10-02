Somalia: Minneapolis Police Swear in First Green Card Holder and Somali-American Woman Officer

Lesly Vera had dreamed of becoming a police officer for as long as she could remember. Born in Mexico and raised in Minneapolis after moving to the U.S. at the age of four, the 27-year-old followed the traditional path toward law enforcement. She worked as a civilian community service officer while pursuing her law enforcement degree. However, one major obstacle stood in her way--Vera is a legal permanent resident but not a U.S. citizen.

Thanks to a recent change in Minnesota state law, Vera's dream became a reality. On September 26, she walked across the stage at the Minneapolis Police Department's recruit graduation ceremony, becoming the first green card holder to be sworn in as an MPD officer.

Vera wasn't the only trailblazer that evening. Among the 23 new officers sworn in was Officer Ikran Mohamed, 23, who made history as the first Somali-American woman to join the department. Mohamed, originally from Kenya, moved to the U.S. at age 10, grew up in Faribault, and worked as a correctional officer in Owatonna before joining the MPD.

Reflecting on the 16-week academy training, Mohamed acknowledged its challenges but encouraged other young women to follow in her footsteps. "It's very challenging, but that's why I'm here. I want to be a role model for girls who look like me, so they can say, 'I can do it too,"' she said.

Vera echoed the difficulty of the journey, not only enduring the rigorous physical training but also ensuring her immigration paperwork was in order. "It was definitely challenging. I was the first, so nobody knew where to start. I did everything required, submitted the necessary documentation, and put in the work," she explained.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for both women, paving the way for future generations of officers from diverse backgrounds.