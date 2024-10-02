Namibia: Namib Mills Temporarily Pulls Top Score Instant Porridge Off Shelves in Four Countries

Local wheat and maize meal products, producer, Namib Mills has temporarily taken Top Score Instant Porridge off the shelves in South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, and Lesotho.

This decision follows the tragic deaths of three children in Eastern Cape, South Africa that were said to have consumed the home-cooked porridge..

In an official statement released on Wednesday, Namib Mills, Senior Brand Manager Marné Bouwer said the company takes any food safety allegations extremely seriously

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily withdrawn Top Score Instant Porridge from the markets in South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, and Lesotho while investigations are ongoing," she added.

According to Bouwer, the company's Chief Executive and senior management team travelled to Mdantsane to personally engage with the affected community and to oversee the progress of an independent investigation.

"The production batch in question has been identified and isolated. Samples have been sent to an independent, accredited third-party laboratory for comprehensive testing. Although results typically take up to two weeks, we have requested an expedited process to ensure we can share findings with the public as soon as possible," she added.

Bouwer further said although this is an isolated incident connected to one household only, they remain fully committed to cooperating with all relevant authorities to establish the facts and provide full transparency.

"We will provide ongoing updates through our social media platforms and our website to keep our customers, stakeholders, and the broader public informed as we work through this investigation. Namib Mills remains steadfast in our commitment to the health and safety of the nation, and we will continue to prioritize these values above all else," she concluded.