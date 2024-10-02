Kenya: New Fund Launched to Support Chemicals and Waste Management in Developing Economies

Nairobi — One year after its adoption, the Global Framework on Chemicals has announced its first call for projects aimed at promoting the safe and sustainable management of chemicals and waste, with a focus on some of the world's most disadvantaged regions.

The initiative, launched today, targets green and sustainable solutions to prevent and minimize harm from chemicals and waste.

"Pollution and waste constitute a daily crisis for people's health, undermine economic activity, and leave nature permanently scarred," said Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director of the UNEP Industry and Economy Division. "The historic Framework is turning from text into practice and providing concrete benefits for those on the frontlines of this crisis."

The Global Framework was adopted at the Fifth International Conference on Chemicals Management in September 2023 in Bonn, with delegates representing governments, the private sector, civil society, and academia. A dedicated trust fund was also established to support low- and middle-income countries, including small island developing states, in tackling issues related to chemicals and waste.

The fund offers selected projects between $300,000 to $800,000 over a three-year period to drive transformative change, ensuring the protection of human health and the environment, including for vulnerable populations. Governments and civil society networks, with government agreements, can apply for funding. Projects will need to demonstrate co-financing and in-kind contributions of at least 25%.

The initiative seeks to strengthen national and regional capacities, support the implementation of policies, advance sustainable solutions, and work with various sectors and organizations. Projects ensuring long-term sustainability beyond the three-year funding will be prioritized.

The Framework identifies 28 key targets, such as phasing out highly hazardous pesticides by 2035, promoting safer chemical alternatives, and enhancing transparency in the trade and use of chemicals.

Initial financial support for the fund, around $27 million, has been provided by Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the International Council of Chemical Associations.