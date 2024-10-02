Uganda: BNI Uganda Launches BNI Legacy Chapter

2 October 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — BNI Uganda, the leading business networking and referral organisation, has proudly launched its newest chapter, BNI Legacy, this morning.

In just a few months, the newly established BNI Legacy chapter has successfully brought together over 35 businesses from diverse sectors, including digital marketing, printing, logistics, travel, accommodation, interior design, leadership consultancy, fumigation, and many more. These businesses are united by a shared vision of growth, driven by the power of referrals.

At the inauguration, the newly appointed President, Dixon Musisi, extended an open invitation to local business leaders who are eager to leverage referrals as a key marketing tool for expanding their businesses and building a global network.

Musisi highlighted that "this achievement paves the way for new growth opportunities for businesses in Uganda, positively impacting the future of small, medium, and large enterprises alike."

National Director of BNI Uganda echoed these sentiments, stating, "Our goal is to equip Ugandan entrepreneurs with the resources, business networks, and referrals they need to thrive in their industries. By fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and mutual support, we aim to create an ecosystem where businesses can flourish and contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the BNI Legacy chapter."

BNI Legacy is poised to make a significant impact on Uganda's dynamic and promising business landscape, offering a strong platform for entrepreneurs to connect, grow, and succeed.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.