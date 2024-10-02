Mauritius: Ambassador-Designate of the Kingdom of Denmark Meets Prime Minister Jugnauth

The Ambassador-Designate of the Kingdom of Denmark to Mauritius, Mr Stephan Schönemann, met the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Mr Stephan Schönemann, earlier this morning, met the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House in Reduit.

Prior to this, the Ambassador-Designate presented his Copie d'Usage to the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, at the seat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade in Port Louis.