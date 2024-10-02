Uganda: Ithuba Uganda Wins Big At African Marketing Confederation Awards 2024

Kampala — ITHUBA Uganda, the official operator of the Uganda National Lottery, has won three prestigious awards at the African Marketing Confederation Awards 2024 held in Mombasa, Kenya at the weekend.

The company's innovative "Billionz Zizino" thematic campaign was recognized for its creativity and effectiveness, reinforcing ITHUBA Uganda's commitment to engaging with its audience. The awards celebrated the top marketing teams and brands from across Africa.

Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda, expressed her excitement: "We are honored to receive these recognitions, which reflect our dedication to creativity and setting up a seamless National Lottery. Through dynamic visuals, strategic partnerships with local influencers, and engaging activations, we've created a campaign that speaks to Ugandans. The results speak for themselves, with over UGX 2.5 billion paid out to winners across all divisions and an increase in retailer acquisition from 350 to over 820 agents . This campaign has truly transformed the landscape of our lottery operation considering we have just been in operation for four months."

The "Billionz Zizino" campaign captivated audiences with dynamic visuals and a robust go-to-market strategy. Key components included strategically placed billboards, partnerships with local influencers, engaging below-the-line (BTL) activations, catchy jingles, and compelling winners' stories that fostered trust and excitement. This versatile campaign also adapts seamlessly across different lottery games, such as "Millionz Zizino" for SPORTSTAKE 10 and DAILY LOTTO.

ITHUBA Uganda's PowerBall Billionz Zizino campaign secured the following accolades:

SILVER - Best Social Media Campaign of the Year: Acknowledging the campaign's impact and engagement on social media platforms, this award cements ITHUBA Uganda's digital marketing prowess.

BRONZE - Campaign of the Year: This coveted award recognizes the most exceptional marketing effort of the year, showcasing ITHUBA's innovative approach to lottery marketing.

BRONZE - Best Use of Local Insights: This award highlights the campaign's success in leveraging local culture and consumer behavior, creating meaningful connections with audiences.

The African Marketing Confederation Awards celebrate excellence in marketing across the continent, and this year, brands from Kenya and Uganda stood out among the finalists. ITHUBA Uganda's achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of its marketing team.